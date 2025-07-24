Sapulpa replaces four storm sirens as part of multi-year plan to upgrade existing system

The Sapulpa Police Department is sharing an update on the replacement of four city storm sirens.

SafetyCom, the vendor the city uses for their storm sirens, began working to replace the devices on Wednesday. In a social media post, Sapulpa Police says two of the sirens being replaced were damaged after being struck by lightning and the other two needed maintenance to keep them up and running.

The new storm sirens will be at the following locations:

400 Block Falcon Circle 200 Block North Gray (BTW Rec Center) 700 Block North Brown 4200 Lakeside Drive

The City of Sapulpa has 14 storm sirens in total across the area. The repairs on these four are part of a multi-year plan to replace and/or upgrade the existing ones.