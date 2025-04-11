Sapulpa resident a finalist in Lay’s ‘Do Us A Flavor’ contest

Sapulpa woman among top 3 finalists in Lay's 'Do Us A Flavor' contest
By Matt Hutson

A Sapulpa woman is among the top three finalists in the Lay’s ‘Do Us A Flavor’ contest.

Last year, Lay’s asked people across the world to submit their idea for a potato chip flavor for the chance to win $1 million.

After more than 700,000 submissions, the top three finalists were announced, including Paula George of Sapulpa.

George submitted the Lay’s Bacon Grilled Cheese Flavored with Other Natural Flavors Potato Chips. According to a press release, she drew inspiration from her late father’s bacon grilled cheese recipe.

The other two finalists are from California and Virginia. Araceli Huerta from San Jose, California submitted Lay’s Valentina & Lime Flavored Potato Chips. Neelia Lynn from Chesterfield, Virginia submitted Korean-Style Fried Chicken Flavored Potato Chips.

Submissions are closed and the top three flavors are hitting stores. Voting to crown a winner will be open from April 21 to June 13.

