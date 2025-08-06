Sapulpa wrestling coach arrested for touching, kissing student

SAPULPA -- Sapulpa wrestling head coach Cody Fuller was recently arrested for allegedly sending nude pictures and touching a student’s private area.

Police reports said Fuller would send illicit pictures of himself to the student on Snapchat and he kissed and touched her inappropriately on several occasions, including trips to area tournaments.

he sexual touching and electronic communication started when the student was a 17 year-old junior at Sapulpa. Several other students witnessed the inappropriate behavior and it was eventually reported to police.

Fuller wrestled for Sapulpa, graduating in 2007, and he was only head coach for Chieftains for one season.

Reports said, Fuller has been charged on three counts: (1) lewd or indecent proposals to a minor, (2) soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology, and (3) pattern of criminal offenses.