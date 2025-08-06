Sapulpa wrestling coach arrested for touching, kissing student

Sapulpa High School
By Kirk McCracken

SAPULPA -- Sapulpa wrestling head coach Cody Fuller was recently arrested for allegedly sending nude pictures and touching a student’s private area.

Police reports said Fuller would send illicit pictures of himself to the student on Snapchat and he kissed and touched her inappropriately on several occasions, including trips to area tournaments.

he sexual touching and electronic communication started when the student was a 17 year-old junior at Sapulpa. Several other students witnessed the inappropriate behavior and it was eventually reported to police.

Fuller wrestled for Sapulpa, graduating in 2007, and he was only head coach for Chieftains for one season.

Reports said, Fuller has been charged on three counts: (1) lewd or indecent proposals to a minor, (2) soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology, and (3) pattern of criminal offenses.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!