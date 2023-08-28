SCAM ALERT: Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are once again posing as deputies

Long Island grandma thwarts scammers A Long Island, New York, grandmother recently outsmarted would-be phone scammers and got to watch justice play out. (Tero Vesalainen/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam that is making the rounds again.

The sheriff’s office said it goes like this: you get a call from a “Sgt. Paul Huss or Sgt. Lewis” from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. The scammer says you have a warrant for failing to appear for a jury summons. Then, they ask for money, sometimes hundreds or thousands of dollars, to pay the fine.

TCSO said at least eight people around Tulsa got this type of call over the weekend.

In a previous version of the scam, TCSO said the fraudsters would ask the victim to buy a gift card to pay the fine. In this new round of scam calls, TCSO said targets were asked to send money through a Bitcoin kiosk.

Deputies said at least one person fell victim to this scam and sent $3,000 to the scammer.

“We urge people to remember that TCSO will never call anyone with warrants to demand payment over the phone... and certainly not through the use of gifts cards or crypto currency!” The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said.

If you receive one of these calls, hang up. If you are a victim of this scam, call us at 918-596-5600 to file a report.

Anyone can check our website to see if they have active Tulsa County warrants by using this link: tcsook.glyphreports.com