Scheels to open second store in Oklahoma

Sporting goods chain Scheels announced its second location in Oklahoma will be in Oklahoma City.

The first Scheels in the state opened in Tulsa in October 2024. The company said the new OKC store is slated to open in 2028.

The OKC Scheels will be part of a new mixed-use development between the Kilpatrick Turnpike and NW 150th on the west side of Highway 74/Portland Avenue, the company said.

Scheels said the OKC location, like the one in Tulsa, will feature an indoor Ferris wheel, a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, a wildlife mountain and more.

The Oklahoma City Scheels will be the company’s 38th location.