UPDATE: Wagoner County voters overwhelmingly opt to raise sales tax, other election results

Polls opened Tuesday morning for a number of school, municipal, and county elections in the Tulsa metro.

In Wagoner County, voters overwhelmingly chose to raise the county sales tax to pay off a $13.4 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit against the sheriff’s office and the jail.

The other option would have been an increase in property taxes.

Broken Arrow voters chose Kate Williams to fill a vacant seat on the school board in a district that had been uncontested for more than twenty years.

In Tulsa, Kyra Carby garnered the most votes, but didn’t get over 50% and will advance to a run-off against Dorie Simmons.

Jenks voters easily passed two school bond issues totaling around $26 million, by votes of roughly 80-20.

In Owasso, the school bonds up for a vote totaled about $197 million, as the district has plans to build a new fifth grade center, a soccer field, and a fine arts center.

Voters rejected the large package, it only got 58% but needed 60% to pass.

The smaller bond issue did pass with a 62% yes vote.

Chad Balthrop beat out Brandon Shreffler to fill the vacant city council seat in Owasso.

For a full list of unofficial results from the State Election Board, follow this link.