School cell phone bill passes in Oklahoma House

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers passed the bill Thursday by an 82-to-9 vote and it will now move to the Senate for further consideration.

The measure lets the local school boards decide whether to allow phones in classrooms.

However, they’ll have to vote on it every year

The bill also leaves it up to the local district how it chooses to implement the cell phone ban.

The legislation requires that any policy prohibiting cell phone use must also include a provision for emergency use, including items for medical issues.

Chairman of the House Appropriations Education Subcommittee Chad Caldwell authored House Bill 1276 to eliminate distractions in the classroom and improve student academic outcomes.

“The research is clear – cell phone use among young students is not only bad for their mental health, but also hurts academic outcomes,” said Caldwell, R-Enid.