Scotfest to be held at Central Park in Broken Arrow in September

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The kilts and cabers are heading back to Broken Arrow.

Scotfest will be held at Central Park on Main Street from September 19-21. The three-day event features athletic competitions, cultural events, live music, food, and of course, beer and whiskey.

City officials say they plan on moving the event back to Events Park in 2026 once they finish some construction projects there.

You can buy tickets online here.