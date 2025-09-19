Scottish rockband, Gleadhraich, to perform benefit concert for the return of Scotfest in 2026

Scotfest in Broken Arrow
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Despite Scotfest being postponed until next year, Scottish culture will still be celebrated tonight in Tulsa.

The Scottish rockband, Gleadhraich, will be in Tulsa this weekend to help bring the festival back in 2026. Gleadhraich and local band, the Waxie Dargles, will be playing a fundraising concert at River Spirit’s The Cove tonight at 8 p.m. to help raise money for Scotfest’s return in 2026. The festival organizers flew the band in from Scotland.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here. If you cannot make it to the concert, you can go to Scotfest’s GoFundMe and donate. You can donate here.

The festival’s Executive Director, Kris Morrison, said in August that the cancellation was due in part to two additional overlapping events as well as a theft of a trailer filled with critical equipment worth over $70,000 on Christmas in 2024.

