Sculpture dedicated to the Tulsa Air and Space Museum

Public Art at Tulsa Air and Space Museum

By April Hill

TULSA — Mayor G.T. Bynum was on hand Wednesday morning to celebrate the dedication of public art at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum.

The sculpture is dedicated to the Tulsa Air National Guard, 138th Fighter Wing and symbolizes the loss of Technical Sargent Marshal D. Roberts and other personnel lost in the line of duty.

Sargent Roberts is the first and only airmen from the 138th Fighter Wing to be lost in combat.

“This sculpture is one of several pieces of public art made possible by dedicated Vision Tulsa funds,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum. “The meaning and thoughtfulness behind this sculpture is inspiring and I am excited that both residents and visitors have another piece of public art in Tulsa to enjoy for years to come.”

The sculpture also includes a bench which is an actual wing shape, constructed with aluminum ribs, spars, and sheet decking. Visitors sitting on the bench will experience the feel of rivets and aircraft construction.

This public art commission is made possible by the One Percent for Public Art Program provided by the City of Tulsa as part of the Vision Tulsa Air National Guard 138th FW Mission Training Center project.

April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!