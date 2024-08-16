Search underway for missing Tulsa teenager

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help to find a missing Tulsa 15-year-old.

Genna Husman, 15, went missing three weeks ago on July 26 from Tulsa.

Husman is of Native American descent and is described as 5′7″, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe that she may be in the local area.

“In an effort to bring more attention to Genna’s case, her poster is being featured on the Ring’s Neighbors app as a part of a partnership between NCMEC and Ring,” NCMEC said. “This feature reaches millions of users, providing real-time assistance in locating missing children.”

If you have any information about Husman or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department (Oklahoma) at 1-918-732-7800.