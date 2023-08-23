Second bomb threat made against Union elementary school

For the second day in a row, a bomb threat was made against Ellen Ochoa Elementary School in Tulsa.

The Tulsa Police Department said the threat was e-mailed to media outlets and threatened the school, a Union Public Schools employee and other Union schools.

KRMG did not receive the e-mail, but our TV partner FOX23 did.

The Union employee mentioned in the threat recently posted a video on TikTok with the caption: “My radical liberal agenda is teaching kids to love books and be kind.”

The video was shared on social media by State Superintendent Ryan Walters who called it evidence of ‘woke ideology’ in Oklahoma schools.

Police said there was a brief shelter-in-place order while the school was searched.

We’re told classes were later resumed.







