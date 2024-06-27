Second former Tulsa Co. juvenile detention officer arrested, accused of sexual misconduct

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arrested a former Tulsa County juvenile detention officer accused of sexual misconduct after arresting another former juvenile detention officer accused of sex crimes last month.

TCSO arrested Dquan Doyle on Wednesday. He is accused of sexual misconduct while he was working as a juvenile detention officer at the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center.

According to an affidavit, in 2023, Doyle groped a female inmate and showed her an inappropriate picture of himself. Investigators also said Doyle used a Bible to smuggle in contraband like vape pens and THC-laced candy to sell to kids being held there.

Last month, investigators arrested former juvenile detention officer Jonathan Hines. He’s accused of sex crimes.

Doyle was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on one count of sexual battery, indecent exposure, causing/aiding/abetting a minor in a drug crime and carrying drugs/alcohol into a jail.