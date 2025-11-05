Section of BA’s Liberty Parkway Trail temporarily closed during Creek Turnpike construction

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow said a section of Liberty Parkway Trail has been temporarily closed due to construction on the Creek Turnpike Bridge.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has closed a section of the trail for a project that is improving the bridge in southwest Broken Arrow near Garnett Road and New Orleans Street.

The City said for the safety of the public, the trail is not accessible where it crosses under the bridge, parallel to New Orleans Street, and connects to the north side of New Orleans Street.

The closure is expected to be in place throughout OTA’s project.