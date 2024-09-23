Security guard shot in the foot during altercation in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police say a suspect is in custody after a security guard was shot in the foot during an altercation in downtown Tulsa Saturday night.

Tulsa Police say security footage from the QuikTrip on South Denver shows the security guard telling an individual to leave the property.

The shooting suspect is then seen sprinting at the security guard and kicking him in the back.

The guard then draws his gun, and one shot is fired while the pair struggle for the weapon.

Police say the security guard was shot once in the foot.

A TPD officer then arrived and the suspect was taken into custody.

Officers say the security guard was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.