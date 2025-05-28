SeneGence opens new state-of-the-art science, innovation lab in Sapulpa

Varun Koneru, right, explains how to make customized lip gloss at SeneGence's new science and innovation lab Tuesday, May 20, 2025 in Sapulpa.

SAPULPA – The city of Sapulpa now has its very own science and innovation lab thanks to SeneGence, a cosmetics and skincare company. The lab looks like a regular science lab complete with beakers, tubes, and white coats.

On Tuesday, May 20, SeneGence held an open house for an exclusive first look at the lab’s cutting-edge capabilities. Varun Koneru, vice president of research and development, held an interactive session by helping make-up enthusiasts go through the process of creating their own custom lip gloss.

Representatives from the Sapulpa Chamber of Commerce, American Heritage Bank, the city, and other organizations were on hand for the open house.

“Our new lab allows us to accelerate development and maintain full ownership of our formulas, ensuring that every product meets our strict standards for safety and effectiveness,” Koneru said. “This investment allows us to craft smarter, more tailored products right here in Oklahoma.”

The lab serves as a hub for clean beauty advancement, where advanced technology enables precise, small-batch formulation and complete ingredient traceability. The lab accelerates the development process, ensuring that products move seamlessly from concept to market with uncompromised quality and sustainability at every step.

“The launch of our newest science and innovation lab opens a new chapter in setting the standard for clean beauty,” said Joni Rogers-Kante, Founder and CEO of SeneGence. “As the only dedicated beauty laboratory of its kind in Oklahoma, it empowers us to create, test, and scale formulations with unmatched control over quality and sustainability. This is where science and beauty meet to deliver lasting results.”

Founded in 1999 by Rogers-Kante, SeneGence exploded into the marketplace with the launch of LipSense color technology and quickly rose in popularity as the creator of The Original Long-Lasting Liquid Lip Color.

Key Highlights of the New Lab:

State-of-the-Art Equipment: Features high-shear mixers, homogenizers, and stability chambers for creating uniform and stable formulations.

Small-Batch Production: Supports 2–5 kg runs, ideal for limited-edition products, influencer activations, and internal clinical testing.

Full Traceability & Control: Complete visibility of every ingredient used, ensuring alignment with SeneGence’s Clean Beauty standards.

In-House Testing Capabilities: Equipped to conduct qualitative testing, stability studies, packaging compatibility tests, and claim substantiation.

Sustainability Focused: Reduces formulation waste and enhances transparency at every stage of development.

Regulatory Compliance: Lab practices are aligned with ISO 22716 (Cosmetic GMP), and ingredient documentation adheres to INCI, MoCRA (USA), and EU 1223/2009 standards.