Serial arsonist arrested after allegedly setting another fire

Serial Arsonist Arrested Tulsa Fire Department Investigators, with the help of Tulsa police, arrested 40-year old Lonnie Craig Fox on charges of Third-Degree Arson. (Tulsa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kirk McCracken

A Tulsa man was arrested on a third-degree arson charge after allegedly setting fire to a car in downtown Tulsa, and he is no stranger to lighting fires, according to Tulsa Fire investigators.

Tulsa Fire Department Arson Investigators, with the help of the Tulsa police, arrested 40-year old Lonnie Craig Fox on charges of Third-Degree Arson.

On Sunday. Sept. 7, investigators responded to a vehicle fire near 200 S. Boulder Avenue. The owner of the car provided investigators with a video reportedly showing a man, later identified as Fox, setting fire to a Nissan Ariya.

Fox then fled the scene but was located nearby and taken into custody. He was also linked to another arson at Boston Avenue’s First Presbyterian Church back in August as well as arson convictions in 2016.

