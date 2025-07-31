Service Oklahoma expands flexibility in electronic titling

Lake Alfred, USA - October 19, 2021: Local used car auto dealer dealership with cars parked on parking lot display with price tags on windshield windows in Florida small town city

Service Oklahoma is announcing an option for drivers without an active lien on their vehicle to request a paper title for the standard fee following feedback from Oklahomans, industry partners, and lawmakers.

Senate Bill 836, passed in 2023, allows motor vehicle titles to be issued electronically in Oklahoma.

“We’ve listened closely to customers and legislators over the past few weeks and are making adjustments that reflect the feedback we’ve received,” says Jay Doyle, Chief Executive Officer at Service Oklahoma. “Offering a paper title option for vehicles without a lien gives Oklahomans the flexibility they’ve asked for while continuing to deliver the advantages of a digital system.”

While paper title requests can be made when there is no lien, or when a lien is paid off, electronic titles are the default. Especially for vehicles with an active lien.

A paper title may also be requested for out-of-state sales or moves. To request a paper title, visit OKCARS or visit any licensed operator for the standard fee.

A paper title will be issued without any added fees if requested at the time of registration and there is no lien.

“We understand that any change to government services takes some getting used to, and I know some Oklahomans were caught off guard by the shift to electronic vehicle titles,” said Oklahoma Senator Chuck Hall, one of the co-authors of Senate Bill 836. “I appreciate Service Oklahoma making this transition smoother and offering residents greater flexibility moving forward by giving people the option to ask for a paper title if they want one. Over time, I’m confident Oklahomans will come to appreciate how electronic titles make the process faster, simpler, and more secure.”

To learn more about the title and registration process, visit Service Oklahoma.