Service Oklahoma reminds boat owners to renew registration

OKLAHOMA — Service Oklahoma is reminding boat owners that registration renewals for all motorized boats must be completed by July 1.

As part of House Bill 2010 (2023), also known as Andy’s Law, all owners that renew their registration receive a carbon monoxide warning decal to display on the boat. Owners also receive an information pamphlet about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning while on the water.

Service Oklahoma said all boats with motors, motorized vessels and outboard motors with an excess of 10 horsepower require title and registration.

Boats and outboard motors must be registered separately and owners have the choice of registering them for one year, or three years at a time.

Registrations and renewals can be completed at:

A local licensed operator location

OKC Classen (6015 North Classen Boulevard, Building 4)

Online by clicking here.

For online renewals, the carbon monoxide warning decal and safety pamphlet will be mailed to the address on file.

You can find a nearby licensed operator by clicking here.