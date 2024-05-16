Several juveniles rescued from Arkansas River

River rescue

By April Hill

For a second day in a row, Tulsa firefighters had to rescue people from a local body of water.

Wednesday two fishermen got stuck in a reservoir just before noon near 21st and County Line Road and needed help from firefighters.

Firefighters were called out again just before noon on Thursday for four juveniles who were stuck in the Arkansas River near I-44.

“It was clear that they were struggling to get out of the river,” said TFD Public Information Officer Andy Little. “They were clasping hands and moving together as a group, which was good, trying to get out of there.”

Little says not only is being in the river dangerous, it is also illegal.

None of the juveniles were hurt, but they could be slapped with a citation.

April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!