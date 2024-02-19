Several projects in the works to ease Owasso traffic

OWASSO, Okla. — The City of Owasso is busting at the seams with new businesses and housing construction.

Earl Farris project administrator for the City of Owasso says the city is growing at a fast rate and the pandemic did not slow down Owasso development.

Farris says 70% of the city’s revenue comes from out-of-towners coming into Owasso to shop.

As you can imagine, progress is also boosting the amount of traffic and causing Owasso residents quite a headache.

Owasso resident Noelle Tallent says traffic is so bad in Owasso that she has given up on making left turns.

Tallent says, “Making a left turn is so nearly impossible in Owasso that 9 times out of 10, I will just continue straight through a red light or turn right at a red light and flip a U-turn to avoid having to turn left because you just can’t.”

Jessica Wollard lives in Owasso and says there is one intersection she is most concerned about.

Wollard says there is always a huge amount of traffic at the intersection of 96th Street North and 145th E. Ave.

Farris says there are big plans in the works for 96th Street North.

Farris says the city has projects planned for 96th Street North at the intersection of 134th E. Ave. to 145th E. Ave.

Early next year, Farris says the city will also widen 96th Street North at 129th E. Ave to the intersection east of the bridge that goes over Highway 169.

The city says a widening project is also planned for 96th Street North on the west side of the bridge that goes over Highway 169.

That project would add lanes down to Smith Farm Market.

Another area of concern to residents is 106th Street North, particularly at Garnett.

Farris says plans are in the works to widen Garnett at 106th Street North and they are hoping to start that project as soon as utility lines are moved.

Farris says plans to widen Garnett have been drawn for several years and they hope to get a bid out this summer.

The project will widen Garnett to 5 lanes and will take a couple of years to complete.

Some Owasso residents say that the project cannot happen soon enough.

An apartment complex near 106th Street North and Garnett is set to open soon which will add even more traffic to the roads.

Farris says the city considered the complex with the plans to widen Garnett as far as the ability to handle the two entrances.

Farris added that residents of the complex are also able to exit onto 106th Street North if drivers cut through the Parker Village neighborhood.

More plans are in the works to ease traffic on 106th Street North at the intersections of E. Ave. and 145th E. Ave.

Residents can also expect to see road construction start on Main Street in a couple of months between 76th Street North and 86th Street North.

Farris says the City of Owasso does a lot of studies in problem areas that count traffic to determine if it is necessary to widen the roads for safety.

