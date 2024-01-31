Teacher sues OSDE, Supt. Ryan Walters for having sign-on bonuses revoked

Oklahoma state flag with capitol building depicted in the background

State news | Oklahoma State news | Oklahoma (Russell Mills)

By Ben Morgan and Tanya Modersitzki

A teacher from Osage County filed a lawsuit today asking for $75,000 because she is being forced to pay back a signing bonus from the state.

She named State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the State Department of Education as defendants. Walters said the woman and eight other teachers didn’t qualify for the $50,000 bonuses they received.

The teacher who filed the lawsuit applied for the bonus in October but was notified earlier this month she has to pay it all back by the end of February.

The teacher, Kharis Bojorquez, claimed her reputation was damaged, she was embarrassed and now has emotional distress. Which is why she’s suing for $75,000.

According to the lawsuit, it alleges Walters said the teacher lied on her application but that is “a false and defamatory statement.” When the teacher applied in October, the lawsuit said OSDE determines the qualifications for the signing bonuses and “that decision is final and not subject to review.”

Documents said OSDE breached its contract because nothing states information about paying SDE back for their error.

Walters’ office said he was going to make a statement in a video on Twitter about the lawsuit, but hasn’t posted it yet.

Read the full lawsuit here.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!