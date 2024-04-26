Severe thunderstorm threat continues through Friday

Severe Storm Threat on Friday in Green Country (National Weather Service)

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Severe storms threaten Green Country on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa, a round of strong to severe storms is expected to move across the region Friday morning with a damaging wind and hail threat.

According to NWS, if an organized squall line can interact with the warm front draped over the region this morning, a low tornado threat could also develop.

In the wake of the morning activity, there is a low chance of isolated severe storm development this afternoon, according to NWS. These storms would be capable of producing all modes of severe weather, with high-impact potential as well.

The weekend is also looking stormy. The National Weather Service says several rounds of strong to severe storms are possible on Saturday, with the highest severe threat across northeast Oklahoma. Some storms during the afternoon and evening could bring higher-end impacts, including very large hail and tornadoes.


Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!