The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that charges against Nabil Alame have been dismissed after the investigation from Special Victims Unit detectives brought new evidence to light.

Prosecutors would not release specifics about the new evidence after multiple past employees accused the Co-Owner of The Goat of sexual assault.

The Goat ended up closing its doors and a new restaurant is now open in its place.

After Alame’s arrest in April, he pleaded not guilty.