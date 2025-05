Sharp Road closed in Okmulgee due to collapse across both lanes

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Drivers in Okmulgee may need to take a detour after a road was closed on Tuesday.

Okmulgee County Emergency Management said Sharp Road, just southwest of Okmulgee, is closed due to both lanes collapsing.

Drivers should find alternate routes and shouldn’t try and get around barricades, as this can damage vehicles and potentially leave them in the water, officials said.