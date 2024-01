Oklahoma Highway Patrol Man who died while fishing at Verdigris River identified.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say excessive speed is to blame for an accident in Shawnee that claimed the life of a 36-year-old Perry man.

OHP says the accident happened around 11:30 Tuesday night.

Jason Strout was traveling eastbound on Hardesty Road, when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossing over the center line, and then over-corrected.

OHP says his car went into a broadside, slid into a ditch and slammed into a tree.

Stout was pronounced dead at the scene.