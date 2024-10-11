Sheridan will be one-way only starting Monday between 91st and 101st streets

Sheridan Road

By Steve Berg

Roadwork will make Sheridan a one-way-only street for about two weeks, between 91st and 101st in south Tulsa, starting on Monday, October 14th.

Traffic will be one-way, going northbound only, with the southbound lane closed, for about a week.

Then they’ll switch, and the northbound lane will be closed, and traffic will be one-way going southbound only, again for about a week.

This is all part of the project to resurface that mile-long stretch of roadway.

They’re also enhancing the sidewalks and the crosswalk by the pedestrian/bicycle trail at the Creek Turnpike.

The plan is to wrap up everything by March.

