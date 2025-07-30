Sheriff doubles down on ‘results’ of State Superintendent Ryan Walters investigation

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson
By April Hill

KRMG spoke with Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson on Wednesday to get an update on the investigation into allegations of nude images being seen on a TV in State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ office.

Walters said in a news conference Tuesday that he was cleared in the investigations, but Sheriff Johnson says the investigation is far from over.

“It is a lie to suggest that we have completed this investigation to any degree,” said Johnson.

Sheriff Johnson says the investigation just got started on Tuesday.

He says it’s not possible to finish a thorough investigation after a 24-hour notice.

“I don’t care what side anyone falls on. I just want to see that the truth prevails and so that’s what my deputies and my investigators are going to do.”

Johnson says the results of that investigation will be made public when it’s completed.

Superintendent Walters is calling for the resignation of the two board members who claim to have seen the images.

