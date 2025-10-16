Sheriff Walton accused of HIPAA violation by state mental health attorney

CALREMORE – Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton has been accused of violating HIPAA laws regarding an escaped inmate that wasn’t in the care of Rogers County.

Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse General Counsel, John Settle, called Walton, claiming he violated HIPAA laws by releasing personal information about Beau Jones, who walked away from Grand Lake Horizons Monday evening. The residential care facility is located north of Claremore on HWY 88.

“If it was a violation, I would certainly violate (HIPAA) to protect the people of Rogers County,” Walton said at a press conference Thursday.

Walton made it clear that he would prioritize public safety over any privacy laws.

The sheriff said Jones is a violent criminal, had multiple assaults on police officers, and had committed crimes in other states. He was court-ordered from Carter County for treatment at Grand Lake Horizons and walked away. This prompted a social media post from Rogers County, alerting residents of his escape.

Rogers County District Attorney, Matt Ballard, said Rogers County was not treating Jones medically therefore the sheriff did not violate any HIPAA laws.

“My advice to the sheriff was ‘your core mission is public safety. You do what you need to do to keep the public safe, to get somebody that’s a risk, to get them in custody, and you worry about that. We’ll worry about the legal side of it,’” Ballard said.

It was recommended to Rogers County that Jones be returned to the facility he walked away from, but Walton said Jones was taken to a more secure facility in Pryor.

“From a district attorney, law enforcement perspective, this is exactly the nightmare scenario we worry about,” Ballard said.

Jones was on the run for about 14 hours before he was reported missing and was taken into custody quickly after the post about his escape.

Both Ballard and Walton said they did not know the Grand Lake Horizons facility existed or that it housed violent criminals.