Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects in Owasso

Possible Owasso theft suspects Courtesy: Tulsa County Sheriff

By Steve Berg

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a group of possible suspects (pictured above) from a recent burglary on the south side of Owasso.

Deputies say it happened around September 2nd at a property in the 6700 block of North 113th E. Ave.

They say the thieves stole a John Deere tractor, multiple 4-wheelers, and a dirt bike.

Surveillance cameras captured images of possible suspects around the property at the time of the theft.

If you recognize these individuals, they ask you to contact the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office at 918-596-5600, or you can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

