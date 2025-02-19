Shots fired into three apartments in east Tulsa; one man hit

Tulsa Police are looking for suspects after at least three different apartment units were hit by gunfire this morning at the Huntington Hollow apartments near 41st and Garnett.

Police say one resident called 911 around 5:20 a.m. this morning and said shots were fired at his front door, but when he looked outside, police say he didn’t see anyone.

At around the same time, police say a woman in a different apartment woke up to gunshots and found her boyfriend, who was next to her, had bullet wounds to his leg and head.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was undergoing surgery.

There’s no word yet on his condition.

Police say nobody else was hit.