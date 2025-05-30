Small plane crashes near Tulsa International Airport

Small plane crashes near Tulsa International Airport (Tulsa Police Department)
By Skyler Cooper

A small plane crashed near Tulsa International Airport Friday afternoon.

The fixed-wing, single-engine Piper flew to Tulsa from Fort Worth, Texas and crashed just south of Runway 36L just before 4:30 p.m.

The plane pulled down some power lines as it went down near Virgin and Sheridan, so power was out to the immediate area.

Tulsa police said the pilot and co-pilot were taken to the hospital, but didn’t know their current conditions.

An airport spokesperson said the plane went down outside of the secured airfield area and added that commercial flights were not affected.

