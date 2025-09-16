Smalls Sliders now open in Tulsa

Smalls Sliders Smalls Sliders opens its first location in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sept. 16, 2025. (Skyler Cooper)
By Skyler Cooper

Burger fans, this one’s for you. The first Smalls Sliders location is now open in Tulsa.

They have - as the name implies - slider cheeseburgers, waffles fries, a special sauce they call ‘smauce’ and queso.

Owner Kyle Abrusley told KRMG you can drive - or slide through - in your car... or sit outside.

“We have a really nice inviting patio, we have fans on it and soon to be a TV for some of the college gameday stuff... speakers, music playing all the time.” Abrusley said.

Smalls Sliders is located at 71st and Elwood. You can’t miss it, look for the bright orange shipping container.

Abrusley said he plans to open more locations right here in Green Country.

