Snow begins to fall in Green Country

Green Country residents are already struggling with extremely cold temperatures as snow begins to fall on Sunday about 11am.

The National Weather Service says the heaviest snow will likely fall between noon and 4pm.

The high is only expected to reach 7 degrees with wind chills of -10.

PSO said earlier this week that they are prepared for the weather and don’t expect widespread outages.

About 1,300 PSO customers lost power from around 5am to 10am Sunday.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says drivers are advised that conditions likely will rapidly change throughout the afternoon across the state.

Drivers should delay travel if possible

The KRMG StormCenter is staffed and ready to activate in case the weather does turn severe.

