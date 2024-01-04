Snow chances for Tulsa metro increase in latest forecast models

TULSA — The latest forecast models for the Tulsa metro indicate a higher chance of snow when a storm system passes through the area late Thursday into Friday.

Meteorologist Bart Haake at the National Weather Service tells KRMG it’s unlikely to stay on the ground very long, however.

“We may get maybe close to half of an inch,” he said Thursday afternoon, “but the temperatures are pretty warm, and with the warm ground - we’re not really expecting a whole lot of heavy precip - so whatever does stick will not be around for very long.”

That said, some areas north of Tulsa proper could get more snow, and depending on how quickly it comes down, could produce some slick spots on roads, especially elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

The next round of winter weather will likely move into the metro by late Sunday or early Monday, and the precipitation which is expected to begin as rain could morph into snowfall.

“A good chunk of the area could see some measurable snow as the system continues to move east into Tuesday morning,” Haake said. “Details are a little sketchy, being five days out.”

He said the NWS will issue more details about the type of precipitation, its timing, and the track of the storm as we get closer to next week.