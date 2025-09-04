South Elwood Avenue at West 71st Street South closed Thursday due to widening project

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa says that starting today, South Elwood Avenue at West 71st Street South will be closed to traffic as part of a private infrastructure widening project that was announced last year.

The closure runs along South Elwood Avenue from W. 71st St. S. towards West 73rd Street. The closure is expected to last for one day as crews stripe the pavement.

The project also includes widening the intersection to three lanes, storm sewer and channel construction, traffic signal replacements, new sidewalks and ramps, and new signage and striping.

The project is expected to be completed by early fall. Drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs and use caution when going through the area.