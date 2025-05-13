Southern Hills Country Club to host 2032 PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club will host the 2032 PGA Championship.

The 2032 PGA Championship set for Tulsa makes Southern Hills the first venue to host the Championship six times. Southern Hills previously hosted in 2022, 2007, 1994, 1982 and 1970.

“This is a thrilling day for the City of Tulsa,” said Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols. “The 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club was an incredible showcase of our city, people and capabilities, and we will be bigger and better in 2032. This is a result of collaboration and hard work between the City of Tulsa, the Tulsa Sports Commission and Southern Hills, and when hard work and collaboration pay off, they pay off well. Allow me to be the first to say to the PGA, their athletes, and their fans, welcome back to Tulsa.”

The PGA Championship is the latest in a line of events secured in part by the Tulsa Sports Commission, including the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championship, 2024 Bassmaster Classic and the upcoming 2027 National Senior Games.

“I am very excited for Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma to get another chance to shine on an international stage,” said Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. “The fact that no club has hosted a PGA Championship more than Southern Hills Country Club speaks to the quality of the club, the city and the state, and it is a tremendous honor to see the PGA bring their championship back to Oklahoma. When we have a spot on the world stage, we make the most of it, and the 2032 PGA Championship will be no different.”

PGA of America President Don Rea Jr. called Tulsa a “a first-class community” and Southern Hills a “world-renowned gold course” in a press release.

“Tulsa Regional Tourism and the Tulsa Sports Commission are honored to play a role in bringing the PGA Championship back to Tulsa,” said Sarah Inboden, Tulsa Regional Tourism Vice President of Experience and Events. “One of the world’s premier events at one of the world’s premier clubs is a perfect match, and we cannot wait to provide an experience for fans and players alike that they will never forget.”

The 2022 PGA Championship had a more than $150 million in total economic impact on Tulsa.

“Southern Hills Country Club has long stood as a crown jewel in American golf, with a storied legacy of hosting the sport’s most prestigious championships,” said Mike Neal, President and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber. “Securing the 2032 PGA Championship further cements its place in history and reaffirms Tulsa’s reputation as a premier destination for world-class events. Besides providing unmatched national and international visibility for the city, the Championship also undoubtedly will exceed the $157.7 million total economic impact it made the last time it was here in 2022, boosting businesses across the region.”

Tulsa Regional Tourism said the announcement furthers Tulsa’s standing around the globe, along with the FIFA Men’s World Cup and Centennial of Route 66 in 2026.

“It is so exciting to see the PGA Championship returning to Tulsa,” said Renee McKenney, Senior VP of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber and President, Tulsa Regional Tourism. “The eyes of the world will once again be on our city as we grow into a true international destination, and we can’t wait to welcome the best golfers in the world back to Southern Hills. The impact on our local economy as fans visit the city’s restaurants, hotels and businesses will be tremendous, and more importantly, tens of thousands of people will experience Tulsa for the first time.”

Tulsa Regional Tourism said Southern Hills Country Club was ranked 24th in GOLF’s 2024-25 Top 100 Courses in the U.S. list and has been included on Golf Digest’s 100 greatest courses list every year since 1966.