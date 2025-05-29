Sperry students charged with rape by instrumentation make another court appearance

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Sperry High School students charged with rape by instrumentation once again appeared in court on Wednesday. Now, the case is being continued to another court date.

In April, the two defense teams filed separate Writs of Mandamus and Writs of Prohibition to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in OKC. Both aim at different outcomes, but to keep it simple, they both call upon the OKC court to help decide a claim conflict on the law.

It’s likely the defense teams have run out of appeals and exhausted most of their options in their attempt to get their clients switched to a juvenile court case. The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office has maintained the stance that they believe they have the jurisdiction to elevate charges against minors over the age of 15 to adult criminal charges when necessary.

It all goes back to the claimed ‘conflict in the law’, which was exemplified in two Tulsa County judges disagreeing. Judge April Seibert originally dismissed the charges in February against the students, citing Title 10A in state law, that under these charges they “shall be” charged as youthful offenders.

District Judge Clifford Smith disagreed, ruling the Title 21 took precedence, giving district attorneys and the state the ability to charge minors as adults when necessary or when the crime is extreme enough.

Defense attorney M.J. Denman spoke to FOX23 after Wednesday’s court date.

“In this particular case, Title 10A not only is the more specific statute, but it’s also the one that was amended last. I’m praying that this criminal court of appeals uses this particular analysis. We will see,” said Denman. “Well the side that could happen is the court of criminal appeals could say that Title 21 is controlling. If it does, that would mean that any prosecutor could charge anyone, of any age, as ridiculous as it sounds, a 4-year-old with rape in the first degree, rape by instrumentation, facing those penalties as adults.”

Denman referenced a 2024 case, Dominguez v. Oklahoma, where the Court of Criminal Appeals made their decision based on the most recent amended state statute. For this specific case in 2025, that would be Title 10A, favoring the defense’s argument.

However, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office has maintained their stance on this case.

“There’s a reason why the legislature drew the language to basically say ‘We’re not gonna draw some kind of unique distinction between rape by instrumentation and rape in the first degree, its a violation of a human being,’” said District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler in April.

Now, it’s a waiting game. Judge April Seibert set another status hearing for the defendants on July 30. By then, they are hoping for direction from the court of criminal appeals. Their decision will determine how the law is translated for this case, either sending it to a hearing and eventual trial, or sending it to juvenile court. This decision will also leave impacts for every other case like it in the State of Oklahoma.