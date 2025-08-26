Spooky Sprint returns to Riverside Parks in October

TULSA, Okla. — The Spooky Sprint is returning this October. The Halloween-themed family fun run, hosted by Bodies Race Company, is where participants can take part in a 5k, 10k, and Half Marathon while donning a Halloween costume.

The event is being held on Sunday October 19 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Riverside 96th Street Park, located on Riverside & 96th South River Parks Trail.

“At Bodies Race Company, our mission is Fun. Family. Fitness, and the Spooky Sprint is the perfect example,” says Chelsie Thurman, Race Director at Bodies Race Company. “It’s a chance for families to get outside, make memories, and celebrate the season together. Whether you’re running in costume or cheering from the sidelines, there’s magic in every moment.”

The Spooky Sprint will offer Halloween-themed raceshirts, 6 different custom medals to collect based on classic horror movie monsters, chip-timed results, and free professional photos. After the race runners can enjoy a live DJ playing Halloween-themed music, a costume contest, and free food and drinks at the finish line.

The run will also have ‘The Kid’s Dash’, designed for children ages 10 and under will be untimed and offer a mini bib, youth-sized shirt, and a monster-themed medal.

All races include a Half Marathon, 10k, 5k, 1-Mile, and Kid’s Dash option. Prices vary per race. Registration starts at $22. You can sign up for the race here.