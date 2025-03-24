Spring break extended in Mannford for wildfire cleanup

Mannford Pirates Water Towers (Crystal Kelly)
By Skyler Cooper

Mannford Public Schools extended spring break due to the recent wildfires.

Superintendent Kelly Spradlin said several school buildings took on a lot of soot, smoke and ash from the fires and they’ve hired a company to clean it all up.

The cleaning process was mostly finished over the weekend, according to the district, but the superintendent said additional environmental testing was needed and they won’t have the results until Tuesday.

Supt. Spradlin said the plan is to resume classes Thursday.

We’re told outdoor extra-curricular events will continue as scheduled and a plan to make up the days will be announced at a later time.

