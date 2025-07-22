St. John Medical Center designated Tulsa’s first-ever level 1 trauma center

There has never been a level 1 trauma center on the eastern side of the state until now.

Ascension St. John Medical Center is now the first-ever level 1 trauma center in Tulsa, eliminating the need to transport patients to Oklahoma City, which was the only level 1 center in the state.

Focusing on adult care, the trauma center will have surgeons, specialists, labs, and imaging available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and they train and educate the next wave of trauma doctors.

Ascension CEO Bo Beaudry talked to KRMG about what it means for the Tulsa area.

“Ultimately now, the community gets to benefit from having a level 1 in an accessible location,” he said.

In the past, anyone in need of a trauma doctor or surgeon was transported to OU Health, Oklahoma City’s level 1 trauma center, but now Tulsa patients can stay in Tulsa.

“This community, this region, deserves a level 1 trauma center, and to see the team rally around that and go get it done is just very powerful and makes me proud as a leader,” Beaudry said.

Saint Francis Hospital is in the process of also becoming a level 1 center and congratulated St. John in a written statement.

“Saint Francis Health System congratulates Ascension St. John on the milestone of achieving Level 1 Trauma designation. We are proud to see trauma care expanding in our community. As Tulsa grows, access to multiple Level I Trauma Centers is not only possible—it’s necessary. Saint Francis Hospital is nearing the final stages of its own journey to Level I, reinforcing our legacy of advanced, life-saving care in the region.”