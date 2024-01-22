Stabbing suspect dead after being hit by car

TULSA, Okla. — A man who stabbed someone is now dead after he was hit by a car Sunday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

According to TPD, at around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the QuikTrip near Admiral and Sheridan.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man lying in the street after he was hit by a car.

TPD said they learned through investigation the man previously entered the QuikTrip and appeared to be intoxicated or on drugs.

According to police, witnesses said the man was acting erratic in the store and eventually cut his toe off with a knife.

Police say a good Samaritan took the knife away from the man, but the man got the knife back and stabbed the good Samaritan.

After the stabbing, the man walked into traffic and fell on the street, police said. While lying in the street, the man was hit by a sedan. He was rushed to the hospital but later died.

The good Samaritan was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.