Stadium taxes on downtown properties increase due to inflation

TULSA, Okla. — Properties in downtown Tulsa will pay an increased stadium tax after city councilors raised the assessment price. Some Greenwood business owners feel they should be exempt from the tax due to the history of the area.

The City of Tulsa said the Tulsa Stadium Improvement District (TSID), created in 2008, consists of properties within the Inner Dispersal Loop (IDL).

Property owners pay a fee after being assessed annually for two purposes: debt payoff associated with ONEOK Field and supplying downtown services.

The City explained how the tax increase is determined in relation to inflation.

“The debt service portion has remained at 4.3 cents per square foot, a number that hasn’t changed since 2008. The portion paying for downtown services like maintenance and security is adjusted every year for inflation. The services portion went from 2.96 cents per square foot this last fiscal year to 3.04 cents per square foot for this upcoming fiscal year. The formula was established by City Ordinance when TSID was established.”

Certain organizations such as religious organizations, government agencies and homeowners with a homestead exemption do not have to pay the tax.

The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, located within the TSID, feels its businesses should also be exempt from the stadium tax as a whole, due to historical preservation.

“Would the city of Tulsa consider waiving any taxes for our district’s Greenwood Chamber of Commerce Tulsa? Because we are historical, we ought to be preserved. The first step is to be exempt from these stadium taxes. In terms of infrastructural demands, stadium taxes do not benefit us. This tax is disrespectful to the history of the area, which was destroyed some time ago, and the residents rebuilt without assistance from the City of Tulsa. We appreciate and enjoy the baseball, soccer and cultural recreational activities. But no more stadium taxes,” said the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Board.

Property owners within the TSID were sent a copy of the resolution to notify them of the June 4 public hearing before city councilors and the new assessment price, as the ordinance requires.

The property owners were told that any objections to the resolution must be sent to the City Clerk’s office by May 30. No objections were heard this year and the ordinance passed. The City said most objections in recent years relate to square footage assessments, which is then resolved with the County Assessor’s Office.

Dr. Angela K. Chambers, founder and CEO of the Greenwood Beat, told FOX23 she is disappointed that Greenwood business owners continue to be included in the tax.

“The City of Tulsa should exempt the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce from the Stadium Improvement District Tax and begin sharing a portion of the tax revenue with the Chamber-just as it does with the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

The Greenwood Chamber, which will celebrate its centennial in 2026, has preserved and protected the historic 100 Block of North Greenwood Avenue for nearly a century. The lack of consistent support from the City, despite this legacy, is deeply disappointing. It is both inequitable and unacceptable to impose financial burdens like this tax on a historically underfunded Black business district while others receive shared resources.

If the City truly wants to honor Black Wall Street and the legacy of Greenwood, equitable economic policy and investment is where that respect should begin."

The Downtown Tulsa Partnership, which was established in 2021, entered into an agreement with the city to manage the TSID services, such as “maintenance, beautification and livability services.”

The City said over the last year, the service funds resulted in more than $30,000 in lighting improvements, as well as the installation of at least four new trash receptacles, six new benches and downtown engagement through ambassadors.

The increased tax was voted on and passed by City Council with an Emergency Clause, meaning it will immediately go into effect. Property owners will see the increase beginning July 1.