OSU student-athletes, coaches and administrators will collaborate next week to raise money for Special Olympics Oklahoma.

The 3rd annual Chilly Cowboy fundraiser is set for next Monday, February 26th at the OSU Student Union Plaza.

OSU personalities will begin taking the Chilly Cowboy plunge at noon, Monday.

Last year’s event raised more than $50,000.

If donations reach $75,000, running back Ollie Gordon will reportedly take the plunge.