Standoff in Wagoner County ends in officer-involved shooting, authorities say

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and Muscogee Lighthorse Police said a standoff south of Porter ended in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday night.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott and Muscogee Lighthorse Police Deputy Chief Jerry Smith said a suspect confronted a family member with a gun at a home near 1st Street about a quarter mile south of Highway 51.

When deputies responded, the suspect locked himself in a trailer behind the home and refused to comply with law enforcement commands.

The situation led to a standoff that ended in an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Sheriff Elliott and Deputy Chief Smith would not say which agency fired the shots.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is on the way to the scene and will take over the investigation.