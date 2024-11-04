State experts warn of contractor fraud after recent storms

Oklahoma City — Attorney General Gentner Drummond is urging Oklahoma residents to watch out for contractor fraud in the wake of this weekend’s severe weather.

Severe weather remains a threat in parts of Oklahoma after strong storms and apparent tornadoes ripped roofs off buildings and knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses over the weekend.

Some 24,000 utility customers were still without power by Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said Sunday that at least 11 people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

There were no reported fatalities.

Drummond said the weeks following damaging storms and tornadoes are a common time for fraudsters to prey on those who suffered storm damage.

“Even though it’s tempting to move quickly after sustaining property damage, Oklahomans should carefully research businesses and contractors before hiring them,” Drummond advised. “Staying alert and using good discretion when choosing a contractor or construction company are vitally important.”

Some tips on how to avoid contractor fraud are:

Ask for referrals from people you know and trust.

Interview several contractors and take time to carefully review your options.

Obtain written proposals that accurately cover all aspects of the project.

Use caution if asked for a substantial up-front payment or cash payment.

Use a local company that is established in the community.

Anyone can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit to find out if complaints have been filed at 1-833-681-1895.