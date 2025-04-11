State gives seized drug money to Rogers County law enforcement

Seized drug proceeds to Rogers County Courtesy: Fox 23
By Steve Berg

The crime-fighting budgets for the Roger’s County Sheriff and District Attorney’s office got a nice boost this week, when the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics gave them $127,000 dollars in seized drug proceeds.

State officials say the money comes from drug proceeds that the Sheriff’s Office and D.A.’s Office helped the OBN seize in joint operations.

In addition to the money, Sheriff Scott Walton says the State Bureau has been a great teammate in their drug interdiction efforts.

“It’s magnified that,” Walton said.

The Sheriff’s Office and D.A.’s office each have two workers dedicated to working with the state on drug-fighting operations.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!