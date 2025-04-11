State gives seized drug money to Rogers County law enforcement

The crime-fighting budgets for the Roger’s County Sheriff and District Attorney’s office got a nice boost this week, when the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics gave them $127,000 dollars in seized drug proceeds.

State officials say the money comes from drug proceeds that the Sheriff’s Office and D.A.’s Office helped the OBN seize in joint operations.

In addition to the money, Sheriff Scott Walton says the State Bureau has been a great teammate in their drug interdiction efforts.

“It’s magnified that,” Walton said.

The Sheriff’s Office and D.A.’s office each have two workers dedicated to working with the state on drug-fighting operations.