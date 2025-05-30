State lawmakers fire ODMHSAS commissioner in late night vote

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State lawmakers took a late-night vote to fire the Commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS).

While most were sleeping, the State Senate voted 42-1 and the State House voted 81-5 to fire Commissioner Allie Friesen.

State lawmakers who have spoken with FOX23 said they wanted to make a change before recessing for the summer. Lawmakers said they weren’t confident Friesen would make the changes the agency needed.

Governor Stitt sent the following statement attacking the two lawmakers who filed the resolution:

“From the start, this was nothing more than a politically motivated witch hunt,” Stitt said in the statement. “I tasked Allie Friesen with bringing accountability and transparency to the agency. She disturbed the status quo and questioned long held practices at the agency. An agency rife with sweetheart deals and criminal elements was disrupted, and now, elected officials are quickly working to set the apple cart right for those who seek to get rich off of Oklahoma taxpayers. Josh West and Paul Rosino need to first answer what they stand to gain from Allie Friesen being removed. What are they trying to keep covered up? What conflicts of interest are they trying to hide? Is Senator Rosino trying to help his wife avoid responsibility for her role in the finance department there? Oklahomans deserve answers.”

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond released the following statement in support of lawmakers:

“I commend the Legislature for coming together to do what is in the best interests of vulnerable Oklahomans who depend on critical services provided by the Department of Mental Health,” Drummond said. “Gov. Stitt had every opportunity to do the right thing, but inexplicably he chose to protect a failed bureaucrat instead of making the changes necessary to best serve Oklahoma families. The Legislature showed tremendous resolve in spite of the Governor’s petty personal attacks and threats. That is true leadership, and I applaud them.”