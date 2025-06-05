State leaders to hold event to fight human trafficking

The attorney general is partnering with truckers to battle human trafficking.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Response Unit is trying to help law enforcement tackle trafficking.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond is hosting a coalition build with energy and transportation leaders to develop counter-trafficking strategies next week at Northeastern State University in Broken Arrow.

The event aims to close loopholes exploited by traffickers by uniting government agencies with trucking, truck stop, bus and energy industry partners.

“Sadly, human trafficking is a very real menace in Oklahoma,” said Attorney General Gentner Drummond. “Combating this evil requires a unified response across multiple sectors. Our Human Trafficking Response Unit is committed to working with our partners in law enforcement and the transportation industry to identify victims and bring perpetrators to justice.”

The event includes prevention training, a survivor presentation and a law enforcement panel.