State Legislature passes ‘Christ is King’ resolution

The Oklahoma House of Representatives adopted House Concurrent Resolution 1013 on Thursday which proclaims “Christ is King” during the observance of Holy Week.

The resolution was authored by Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland and Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee. Rep. Olsen said, “This resolution is a bold testament to Oklahoma’s faith-based legacy. During Holy Week, we honor the sacrifice of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and reaffirm the principles that guide our state. I’m proud to lead this effort to declare ‘Christ is King’ and call upon the help of the ‘Supreme Judge of the World.’” Olsen also stated, “I am hopeful that the Senate will act quickly and hear this resolution as well.”

Sen. Jett clarified that the resolution isn’t a bill or a law, just a proclamation “honoring the role of faith in the history and culture of Oklahoma.” Every present Republican voted for the resolution, while every present Democrat voted against.

Several House Democrats debated against the resolution stating that it excludes those who identify with other religious, and those who are not religious at all. “The moment they start imposing their specific religious beliefs onto all of Oklahomans is where we have a real crisis. And today we entered that crisis mode. It went down a partisan line,” said Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City.

But lawmakers in favor of the bill say that it’s not designed to establish any religion in Oklahoma. HCR 1013 states, “This resolution is not intended to establish any religion or infringe upon the rights of any individual. This proclamation serves as an expression of gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon the State of Oklahoma and as a recognition of the enduring influence of Christian faith in the lives of its people.”

Not all those in the State House agree though. “It’s saying that you can believe what you want, but it’s not valid under the state of Oklahoma and it’s a state sanctioned religion is what this has turned into,” said Rep. Dollens. He believes that the resolution raises one religion above all others.

The resolution will now head to the Senate for a vote. Sen. Jett says the Senate will move quickly on the measure, and hopes that the resolution will be passed on Easter Monday.